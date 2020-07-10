25 years ago
• Angola High School senior Todd Sutton was chosen as one of 50 players to participate in the 21th Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game. The three games pitting north versus south all-stars will be held at Indiana University in Bloomington July 15-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.