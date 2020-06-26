25 years ago
• Angola attorney Randy Coffey has been selected to serve as Steuben County’s first magistrate, serving in the new judicial post created by the Legislature and filled by the county’s judges, Allen Wheat and William Fee. Coffey starts work on the day before he turns 40, July 3.
