25 years ago
• The Steuben County Literacy Coalition is growing by leaps and bounds and has announced its first executive director to serve not as a volunteer. Kathy Armstrong of Angola has been named to the position effective July 20. She replaced Kathy Bruns, who had served as volunteer executive director. Armstrong brings experience as the former director of the Northeast Indiana Literacy Alliance and as a volunteer board member with the local coalition.
