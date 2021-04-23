25 years ago
• The storm that brought heavy rain on Friday also brought lightning that is believed to be the cause of three fires in the southern part of Steuben County. The Hamilton and Steuben Township fire departments were the lead agencies on the fire calls, though department from throughout the county were brought in for assistance. One garage and two barns caught fire.
