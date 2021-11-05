Rep. Dennis Kruse's strength in his home DeKalb County propelled him to victory in a hard-fought challenge from Democrat Steve Vaughn, Fremont, in Tuesday's election. The Auburn Republican won his fourth full term in the Indiana House.
