25 years ago
• More than 7.75 inches of rain fell over night in the Hamilton area with 4 inches recorded in Angola, causing flooding throughout Steuben County. Worst hit was the Hamilton area, where a Fort Wayne woman, Anne Schoonover, drowned after her car was swept away in the swollen waters of Fish Creek.
