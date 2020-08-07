25 years ago
• For the first time since 1964 there will not be any Democrats serving on the Angola Common Council since none ran in the primary and the deadline to fill the ballot by the party has since passed. However, Mayor Bill Selman will still be providing a Democratic presence in 1996 because he is not being challenged by a Republican this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.