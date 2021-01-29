25 years ago
• Two suspicious barn fires that started almost simultaneously Sunday night and within a half-mile of each other has officials and area landowners worried an arsonist that had set several fires in 1993 in the same area might be back. That year there were 10 barn and grass fires intentionally set and no one was ever caught.
