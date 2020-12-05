25 years ago
The News-Sun brought home awards this weekend from the annual Hoosier State Press Association’s Better Newsroom Contest. Among the awards were three first place honors, including General Excellence, Community Service and best short business/economic story. The newspaper won second place awards for short feature story, sports enterprise, newspaper design, sports section and editorial section. The awards were presented at the HSPA’s annual conference in Indianapolis. The News-Sun competed in Division III for daily newspapers with less than 10,000 circulation.
