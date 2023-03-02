Norwest Bank is planning to move out of its Public Square banking facility for a new building on Angola's north side and the city of Angola is investigating whether the 125-year-old banking building should become City Hall. On Monday Angola Common Council members agreed to start the legal process for acquiring the building. "I would hate to see a building that size sit empty," Mayor Bill Selman said. (NOTE: Angola bought the building and it remains City Hall.)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.