Norwest Bank is planning to move out of its Public Square banking facility for a new building on Angola's north side and the city of Angola is investigating whether the 125-year-old banking building should become City Hall. On Monday Angola Common Council members agreed to start the legal process for acquiring the building. "I would hate to see a building that size sit empty," Mayor Bill Selman said. (NOTE: Angola bought the building and it remains City Hall.)
