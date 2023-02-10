25 years ago
• Before the delighted eyes of hundreds of area elementary school children, 25 river otters were released into the Pigeon River to start a reintroduction of the animals to northern Indiana. The release took place about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Mongo, near the Steuben-LaGrange border.
