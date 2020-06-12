25 years ago
• A hunt to curtail the deer population at Pokagon State Park could come as early as this fall, officials said. A new law passed this legislative session allows the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to use controlled hunts to reduce animal populations — not just deer — that are out of balance. Studies have determined that the deer population at Pokagon is out of control.
