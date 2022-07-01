The Stroh community will forever remember Laura Halsey after a stone monument is erected in her honor at the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department. Halsey, formerly an EMT, was one of three people killed in a head-on wreck on U.S. 20 in December while on an ambulance run. She was driving the ambulance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.