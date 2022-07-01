The Stroh community will forever remember Laura Halsey after a stone monument is erected in her honor at the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department. Halsey, formerly an EMT, was one of three people killed in a head-on wreck on U.S. 20 in December while on an ambulance run. She was driving the ambulance.
Latest News
- Independence Day events shift into high gear
- Politics Big Factor in Folks' Decision to Get Boosters
- Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
- Well child visits provide complete picture of health
- Public meetings
- Law enforcement from four counties participate in active shooter training
- Prince William praises 'inspirational' Diana Award winners
- Boris Becker 'doing fine' in jail
Most Popular
Articles
- Waterloo home destroyed in Sunday fire
- Dylan Diericx sentenced to 32 years behind bars for 4-year-old's death
- Auburn man sentenced to 90 years for child molesting
- LaGrange inventor solves the crock pot lid problem
- Man sentenced for breaking into early learning center, injuring employee
- Motorcyclist suffers injuries in crash
- Buggy tax
- The carnival life
- Indiana Rail Experience comes to Angola
- Wolcottville police arrest 1 for dealing
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Independence Day events shift into high gear
- Politics Big Factor in Folks' Decision to Get Boosters
- Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
- Well child visits provide complete picture of health
- Public meetings
- Law enforcement from four counties participate in active shooter training
- Prince William praises 'inspirational' Diana Award winners
- Boris Becker 'doing fine' in jail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.