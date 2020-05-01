Incumbent Angola Common Councilmen Keith Folck and Bill Hammond held off challenges in the Republican primary election Tuesday. Folck defeated Brent Wasson, 75-28, and in a squeaker, Hammond held off Tim Sicula, 115-106.
Latest News
- Governor to give update on stay-at-home order at 2:30 p.m.
- C.R. 427 north of Auburn to be closed next week
- County prepares for election like no other
- Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan
- NIPSCO grants bolster environmental projects
- looking back--angola
- Through it all, there's much to be grateful for
- NCAA transfer waiver changes hit a snag — with perhaps a twist
Most Popular
Articles
- New COVID-19 cases keep rising across Indiana, Noble County records fifth death
- Noble and LaGrange record new COVID-19 deaths as Indiana new cases remain high
- Schermerhorn returns home after battle with COVID-19
- Waterloo man arrested on attempted murder charges
- Man arrested in early-morning Ligonier hit-and-run
- LaGrange County has lowest testing rate per capita in state
- State announces major testing expansion
- COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Noble County as state approaches 1,000 deceased
- Courthouse to reopen Monday for appointments
- Noble County records two more COVID-19 deaths; deaths 12th highest per capita
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Governor to give update on stay-at-home order at 2:30 p.m.
- C.R. 427 north of Auburn to be closed next week
- County prepares for election like no other
- Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan
- NIPSCO grants bolster environmental projects
- looking back--angola
- Through it all, there's much to be grateful for
- NCAA transfer waiver changes hit a snag — with perhaps a twist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.