25 years ago
• It will literally take an army of volunteers to make sure the 8,000 some odd visitors to Angola for the NAIA Women’s National Basketball Championships are made to feel welcome as they come to watch the 31 games being played at Hershey Hall at Tri-State University. There will be a core group of 225 volunteers and a total of more than 400 helping out in this second year that Tri-State has hosted the tournament, which will be televised this year.
(0) comments
