25 years ago
• Three state agencies are warning against eating fish caught from Indiana lakes due to a number of potential contaminants. The advisory says people shouldn’t eat fish from the lakes more than once a week. For large fish, like bass greater than 15 inches, the advisory is to not eat it more than once a month.
