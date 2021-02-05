The Angola High School mathematics team came in the runner-up position at the 22nd annual Tri-State University Math Competition held on the Angola campus. Teams from across the tri-state area were vying for a number of scholarships to Tri-State. The winning team was from Holgate, Ohio.
looking back -- angola
