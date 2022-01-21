25 years ago
• One of the largest gifts ever made through the newly formed Steuben County Community Foundation has been announced, a $500,000 life insurance policy that has been provided to start a the maintenance endowment for the Steuben County Recreation Center that’s in the planning stages. The facility will be like a YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.