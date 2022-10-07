Laura Halsey was honored during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Halsey, 25, was killed in an accident while in the line of duty as a member of the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 21, 1996.
Looking back angola
MIKE MARTURELLO
- Looking back angola
