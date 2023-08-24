25 years ago
• Indiana Department of Natural Resources divers gave up on their search for an airplane believed to have crashed and sunk in the third basin of the lake some 30 years ago. In the training exercise that got underway under sunny skies, divers gave up their search later in the day as conditions became cloudy and visibility became poor in the area where the search was being conducted, which was about 90-feet deep. However, thanks to new GPS and sonar equipment, the DNR’s divers are able to find many more items in their efforts in the deep waters of area lakes.
