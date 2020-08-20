Shelda Ford thought he made a pretty decent wage when he appeared on the Hoosier Millionaire television show run by the Hoosier Lottery. The 80-year-old Hamilton resident came away from the show with a $122,000 payday. Next time he's on the show, Ford said, he'll go for the million.
