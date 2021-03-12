Statistics released today by Indiana University rated Steuben County as the fastest growing non-metropolitan community in the state. Angola Mayor Bill Selman attributed the growth to people moving to the county for its lakes, schools and general quality of life. In 1995, the data said, Steuben County broke the 30,000 population mark for the first time ever.

