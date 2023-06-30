25 years ago
• Jalaine Knisely, who has spent 15 of her 17 years of life riding horses, will be traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the American Quarter Horse Association’s Youth Association World Championships in August. Knisely, of Orland, will be among about 2,000 youth ages 14-18 competing in the championships. Above all, Knisely said she is looking forward to the fun the competition will bring.
