25 years ago
• Falling crude oil prices have seen local gasoline stations drop their prices to some of the lowest in a few years. A dispute among some of the oil-producing OPEC nations has led to lower prices at the pump. At one Steuben County gas station, regular unleaded was selling for 89 cents a gallon this week.
