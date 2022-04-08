A new development featuring up to 60 new homes about a mile west of Horizon Outlet Center is being proposed at the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 175W. The new development, called Harbor Cove, is near Snow Lake and will be presented to the Steuben County Plan Commission on Wednesday.
