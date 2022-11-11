The Angola High School Marching Hornets won the state marching band title this past weekend in Class C competition in the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The Hornets were on the edge of their seats it came down to announcing the final two bands and the runner up was announced, Lewis Cass, leaving Angola with its first state band title since 1973.

