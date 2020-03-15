25 years ago
• Fremont’s truck route will not change until there is an outlet for traffic on the town’s east end. The town council decided not take action on an ordinance that would have removed truck traffic from Tillotson Street. If a change in the truck route would return before the board, a completely new ordinance would have to be acted upon.
