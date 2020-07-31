An unexpected gift from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has put the Steuben County Community Foundation over the top in its goal of raising $1 million in order to receive a $500,000 matching grant from the Lilly Foundation. First Federal President George Gilbert announced the bank was establishing a $10,000 endowment, which put the drive over the $1 million mark.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
