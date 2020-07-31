An unexpected gift from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has put the Steuben County Community Foundation over the top in its goal of raising $1 million in order to receive a $500,000 matching grant from the Lilly Foundation. First Federal President George Gilbert announced the bank was establishing a $10,000 endowment, which put the drive over the $1 million mark.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.