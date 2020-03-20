25 years ago
• Steuben County Commissioners received plans from Grinsfelder & Associates on Monday night with plans for improving security at the Steuben County Courthouse. The plans included closing exterior entrances to men’s and women’s restrooms in the basement, changes to the front entrance, including a walk-through scanner, and alarming the back entrance so only employees have access.
(0) comments
