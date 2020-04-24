25 years ago
• Teamsters Local 414 workers have struck at Sunrise Disposal over the lack of a contract since the workers became unionized earlier this year. The workers started walking the picket line at the Wohlert Street facility on Monday.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 7:49 pm
