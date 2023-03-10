The Steuben County Council balked at helping the town of Pleasant Lake secure funding so it could someday create a central sewer system. The request was made by Angola Mayor Bill Selman on behalf of the unincorporated town and Steuben Township Trustee Mary Hutchins.
