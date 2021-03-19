25 years ago
• The General Motors strike at two plants in Ohio has idled production at Steuben County’s largest employer, Amcast’s WheelTek plant in Fremont where 425 people are employed. The United Auto Workers have struck at two GM plants in Dayton, Ohio, which has forced the shutdown at WheelTek the first three days of this week.
