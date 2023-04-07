The Steuben County Community Playground Project received news Wednesday that it has received its largest gift to date when it was announced that Vern and Jane Hornbacher would donate $10,000 toward the construction of Friendship Park. The gift brings total giving to about 80% of the goal for the park, which is going to be built in Commons Park in Angola. Funds for the $100,000 project are being raised completely by donation. The build is set for April 29 to May 3. All of the labor will be volunteer.

