Three Tri-State University women's basketball players were named to the NAIA Academic All-America team. Earning the honors were senior Shauna Dunn and juniors Leyla Arndt and Lisa Heath, the conference announced this week.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- State parks try to tie into municipal water, sewer systems
- Post-spring position recap: Quinton Newsome is a budding leader on NU's defense, but who's CB2?
- Looking back
- ‘The Ultimatum’: Shanique & Randall Look Back, Give an Update on Life Now
- Lewisburg to get $1 million for roundabout
- Pennsylvania enters the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
- Recruiting notes: A weekend portal DL visitor; Malachi Coleman's latest big day; an approaching deadline
- ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Stars Praise Its Life-Or-Death Drama (VIDEO)
Most Popular
Articles
- Tyler Szapkiw
- Butler factory issues WARN notice
- Pleasant Lake Elementary School beach given away
- A resume cannot tell the whole story
- Meth is still making its way into northeast Indiana
- Former PHE Principal leaves to teach at Trine's Frank School of Education
- Warriors' Max Engle masters Fremont
- Sheriff responds to letters from past employees
- Fire damages rural Waterloo home
- Significant changes are better serving DeKalb County
Images
Videos
Latest News
- State parks try to tie into municipal water, sewer systems
- Post-spring position recap: Quinton Newsome is a budding leader on NU's defense, but who's CB2?
- Looking back
- ‘The Ultimatum’: Shanique & Randall Look Back, Give an Update on Life Now
- Lewisburg to get $1 million for roundabout
- Pennsylvania enters the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
- Recruiting notes: A weekend portal DL visitor; Malachi Coleman's latest big day; an approaching deadline
- ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Stars Praise Its Life-Or-Death Drama (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.