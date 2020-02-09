25 years ago
• Jim Friend, president of the Garrett Rotary Club, presented a check for $500 to Garrett Public Library Director Hertha Moran. The Library Board of Directors was conducting a fund drive for a major expansion to the library facility and to comply with the American with Disabilities Act.
