The South Darling Street highway project is nearing its January start. The $2.2 million federal aid project will call for the rebuilding of South Darling from West Maumee to Fox Lake Road and Fox Lake Road from Darling to South Wayne Street. Included in the project will be the installation of storm sewers that will serve much of the southwest quadrant of Angola.
Latest News
- This will be the 'year of the little tree'
- No new COVID-19 deaths reported, cases stay high
- Michigan driver dies in I-69 crash
- Memorial bricks at Trine
- Worldwide Auctioneers moving Scottsdale sale to Auburn
- Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini
- looking back---HR
- Miley Cyrus wants to be remembered for being a 'trailblazer'
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with arson after Auburn house fire
- Brokaw Movie House now under new ownership
- Snow possible today through Tuesday
- John Emmert
- Vibracoustic to shutter Ligonier facility next spring
- Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown?
- Waterloo man guilty of federal drug crimes has Steuben hearing
- Garrett High School announces honor students
- Monster truck 'Hercules' is reborn
- EN's Zolman, Eastside's Mason lead All-Area football team
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- This will be the 'year of the little tree'
- No new COVID-19 deaths reported, cases stay high
- Michigan driver dies in I-69 crash
- Memorial bricks at Trine
- Worldwide Auctioneers moving Scottsdale sale to Auburn
- Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini
- looking back---HR
- Miley Cyrus wants to be remembered for being a 'trailblazer'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.