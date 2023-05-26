Gary Nordmann announced his retirement as superintendent at Hamilton Community Schools in a board of trustees meeting on Monday night. He has served in the post 18 years since 1980 when he replaced Superintendent Bruce Hippensteel. "It's been a long time in the fish bowl," Nordmann commented.
Herald Republican 25 years
MIKE MARTURELLO
