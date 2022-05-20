25 years ago
• An open house to show off Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s $3 million renovation and addition will be held on Sunday. The hospital has added to its emergency room and has established a rehabilitation center.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 11:34 am
