On what should have been a bustling weekend, the waters of Crooked Lake and many others were stilled by a motorized boating ban after lake levels continued to push higher to levels dangerous to lakeside property. The record rainfall of the week prior coupled with continued rain forced the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to restrict boating on many northeast Indiana lakes, particularly in Steuben and Kosciusko counties.
