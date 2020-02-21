25 years ago
• The Fremont Classroom Teachers Association have reached an impasse in talks with Fremont Community Schools in contract negotiations. State regulators have assigned a mediator to the case. Fremont teachers have been operating without a contract for more than a school year. The Teachers Association represents 32 of the 82 teachers in the district.
