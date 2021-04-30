25 years ago
• Fremont High School’s science team was runner-up in the 10th Ameritech Hoosier Academic Bowl competition on Saturday in Indianapolis. The team was second to Randolph Southern. Fremont’s team included Craig Bush, Josh Dingus, Erica Peters, Amber Sherfield and Scott Summers. They were coached by Penny Retcher.
