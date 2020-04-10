25 years ago
• A proposal to require a license to operate a motorboat and regulate the use of personal watercraft, like Jet Skis, was blown out of the water by the Indiana House on Monday. That left one key natural resources lawmaker, Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange, scratching his head about the collective wisdom of House members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.