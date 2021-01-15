After hundreds of letters and several campus visits, Angola High School junior Charlie Wills has committed to play basketball for the University of Wisconsin Badgers, it was announced at a press conference held at the Sunset Inn, Crooked Lake. Wills becomes just the third Hornet to be selected to play at an NCAA Division I program.
