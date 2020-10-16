Gary Stroh came up short in his quest to break the world record for apple picking at Stroh Orchards on Saturday. Stroh ended up harvesting 14,500 pounds of applies all by himself, coming shy of the Guinness World Record of 15,830 set in 1980 by George Adrian, Indianapolis.
