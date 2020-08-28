25 years ago
• Irene Butler, Orland, Doris Roberts, Pleasant Lake, and Olive Weicht, Angola, all in their 90s, could recall the first time they voted after the 19th Amendment was ratified 75 years ago. Each was in their 20s. Weicht could fondly remember reciting political slogans, including one from prior to the 19th Amendment’s passage:
Vote for McKinley
He’s the man
I can’t vote
But my daddy can.
