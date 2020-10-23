Members of the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Citizens for Alternatives to Lethal Measures (CALM) who want to protest an upcoming Nov. 27-29 deer hunt in Pokagon State Park won't be allowed to demonstrate on park property because they didn't secure a permit, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. The planned hunt will be the first to reduce the overpopulated deer herd at Pokagon.

