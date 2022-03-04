25 years ago
• Steuben County Commissioners are once again going to approach Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials in hopes of getting help to alleviate flooding along the Pigeon River. Residents along West Otter Lake have been struggling with flood waters encroaching their homes during the recent spring thaw.
