25 years ago
• The NAIA Division II Women’s National Basketball Tournament comes to town today with top small college teams from across the country competing for the national title at host Tri-State University. The Steuben County community has really geared up for the event, with numerous volunteers lending a hand as some of the nation’s top talent takes to the Hershey Hall hardwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.