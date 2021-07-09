With the exception of the one year following his retirement from the Steuben County Health Department, Steuben County Commissioner Norris Lehman had been employed by the county continuously since 1958. Lehman died on Wednesday, July 3. His likely successor appears to be Rod Wells, who won the Republican nomination for the Middle District seat in the May primary over Lehman and Gary Kohlmeyer. A Republican caucus will name Lehman's replacement.
