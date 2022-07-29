What some are calling the Darling Street Highway has finally opened after nearly two weeks of work that not only repaved the major north-south road through Angola, but brought new curbs and sidewalks, as well as a much needed storm sewer that will separate storm water from sanitary sewage. It is a project Mayor Bill Selman has been working on for more than four years.
